Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – Since mid-March the weather pattern has been in what appears to be a rinse a repeat weather cycle with multiple rounds of showers, occasional thunderstorms and even a few passing snow showers. This pattern has resulted in multiple rounds of severe storms across the southeast U.S. and periods of heavy rain across the Midwest.

For the remainder of this week our weather will remain much like it’s been the past few weeks with periods of rain and even a little snow and cooler than normal temperatures. However, the pattern looks to change next week to one that could be more favorable for severe storms from the Central Plains through the Midwest including here in Central Illinois.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Day Outlook

A large scale trough is expected to form across the western U.S. and move east across the Central Plains and into the Midwest through the middle of next week. This is expected to result in below average temperatures across the western half of the U.S. with above average temperatures in the eastern U.S. between April 11th and April 15th. Through that period, above average rainfall is favored across much of the country, especially along the Mississippi River Valley where numerous thunderstorms are favored to develop.

Severe Weather Potential

While the details are scant at this point, a strong low pressure system interacting with deeper moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will create an environment more favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms from the Central Plains through the Midwest between April 11th and April 14th. Exactly when and where the worst of the storms will be remains unclear and will be dependent on the eventual evolution of the developing storm system. For now, use this as an opportunity to go over your storm preparedness plans and make sure you have everything you need in your preparedness kit.



