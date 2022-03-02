Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – March has come in like a lamb with well above average temperatures and dry conditions, a breath of fresh air after a cold a snowy February. Unfortunately, a more active weather pattern is taking shape for the weekend and early next week.

Key Takeaways

Cooler with a chance of rain/snow showers Thursday

Multiple rounds of showers & storms through the weekend Most of the rain falls at night

Colder with a chance of rain/snow Monday

Temperatures once again topped out in the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday but by Thursday temperatures will be 30° cooler thanks to a cold front that quietly moved through Central Illinois. A weak disturbance could trigger a few stray snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, Thursday morning and early afternoon. While snow could be falling during the morning commute, little to no snow accumulation is expected and roads should just remain wet.

Temperatures will remain chilly Thursday night but we’ll experience another decent warm-up on Friday as a warm front lifts north across the region. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 50s Friday afternoon and should reach the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday.

Weekend Rain Chances

Two separate storm systems will bring multiple rounds of precipitation to Central Illinois through the weekend and early next week. The first storm system will move across the Central Plains on Saturday and into the Midwest Saturday night. While a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, the best chances for rain will come Saturday evening as the cold front moves across the state.

While the risk of widespread severe weather is low, we can’t rule out a few stronger storms west of the Illinois River. The better chances for stronger storms will be west of the Mississippi River in Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of Iowa and far western portions of Illinois for the possibility of severe storms. Should severe storms develop the primary threat would be damaging wind gusts.

The second storm system to impact Central Illinois will do so Sunday and Monday. Once again, the best chances for precipitation will come overnight as an area of low pressure passes to our south, tracking along the cold front that moved through Saturday.

The exact track of this system and how fast our temperatures drop Saturday remains uncertain. However, we expect a gradual transition from rain to snow sometime Sunday night and/or Monday with some snow accumulation possible.

Rainfall Outlook

While exact rainfall amounts remain uncertain, most of Central Illinois is favored to receive 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain/melted snow through Monday. Locally higher amounts will be possible where thunderstorms develop. The risk of flash flooding locally is low, but that threat is a bit higher for southern Illinois which could see a few inches of rain through early next week.