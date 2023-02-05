Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The month of February has been off to a quiet start with temperatures fluctuating between below and above average. While temperatures are expected to remain above average throughout the upcoming week, a few storms systems are expected to bring widespread rain and perhaps a little bit of snow to Central Illinois.

Key Takeaways

Gusty winds Monday afternoon & evening

Light rain showers possible Monday night

Stronger storm takes aim on Central Illinois Wednesday & Wednesday night

Slight chance of snow Thursday morning

Another system could bring some light snow to the area Thursday night & Friday

Monday & Monday night

A cold front is expected to sweep across Central Illinois Monday night bringing some light rain showers to the area. Ahead of the front, winds will become gusty from the south-southeast blowing at 15-25 mph with gusts around 30-35 mph. Rainfall amounts from this system should remain below a few tenths of an inch. We’ll remain dry on Tuesday as the front shift east of the region, but a stronger storms will be waiting in the wings to impact the region on Wednesday.

Wednesday – Thursday

A stronger storm system will develop in Texas and move into Central Illinois on Wednesday. The storm will bring some gusty winds along with widespread rain to Central Illinois late Wednesday afternoon and evening. While this storm is expected to produce mainly rain, some areas west of the Illinois River could see a change over to a wintry mix or snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning if enough cold air can move in on the back side of the low. Rainfall amounts around a half inch are expected with this system with any snow accumulation remain light.

Thursday night & Friday

Another system is expected to drop in behind Wednesday’s storm system bringing a chance of wintry precipitation and accumulating snow to Central Illinois. Models disagree on the exact track and strength of the system which will determine how much snow we’ll see from the storm. For now we’ll call for a chance of light snow moving across the region Thursday night and Friday though details of this system are likely to change in the coming days.