Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Thanksgiving travelers across the country have been treated to some pretty decent weather this week but the weather pattern is set to turn a bit more active on Thanksgiving and continue through the end of the month.

Starting Thursday, a parade of storm systems will start to track across the country bringing impactful rain, storms and snow which will likely impact travel the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day Weather

A weak cold front will bring a few hit and miss rain showers to Central Illinois with temperatures in the 50’s making for a decent Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, a stronger storm will be organizing over Texas bringing widespread rain and storms to the Lonestar State. The storm will loiter over Texas through Friday bringing rain and storms to much of the state while accumulating snow falls over New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle. The storm will eventually lift to the northeast impacting Central Illinois this weekend.

Saturday & Sunday

Models have trended slower with the arrival of our weekend storm system which means Saturday will likely remain dry through the afternoon. However, widespread rain is expected to move in Saturday evening and continue through Sunday morning. While not expected, if the storm slows down more, we may see enough cold air sneak in on the backside of the system for rain to mix or change to snow.

While rain over the weekend will stink for many, the moisture from the storm will be beneficial. The current forecast calls for a widespread 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Beyond the weekend it looks like another, and more dynamic, storm system will push across the U.S. early next week. At the very least this system will bring widespread precipitation and wind to Central Illinois. Depending on the track and timing of the system, the storm could lead to a severe weather threat across the south and portions of the Midwest with some nasty wintry precipitation on the backside.

The current track and timing favor the severe weather threat remaining to our south, but that could easily change in the coming days, especially considering the disturbance that will eventually be over this system is currently over Siberia. That said, given the potential hazards and impacts, you’ll want to catch the forecast through the weekend in the event that this system becomes even more impactful. You don’t want to tune out the forecast through the holiday weekend only to tune in Monday and see that a significant storm is set to impact the area on Tuesday.