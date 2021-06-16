Active Weather Returns Thursday & Friday, Severe Storms Possible

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The weather pattern will become more active for the end of the week as a slow moving frontal system brings multiple rounds of thunderstorms to the area Thursday night and Friday. Some of these storms may be severe with damaging winds and localized flash flooding as the primary threats.

Thursday night

Storm Timing: 10 pm Thursday through 5 am Friday

Primary Threats: 70 mph wind gusts, 1.0″ diameter hail, and isolated flooding

Storms are expected to develop in northern Iowa Thursday afternoon near the approaching cold front. These storms will likely evolve into one or more bow echoes that will travel east-southeast into northern Illinois Thursday night. While some weakening of the storms is possible Thursday night, there should be enough instability and shear for storms to maintain some organization as they move into Indiana.

Futuretrack simulating thunderstorm development Thursday night.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed parts of Central Illinois within a Slight Risk (level 2 threat out of 5) for severe weather. This means that scattered severe storms are possible but not everyone will see them. The best chances for severe weather will north of viewing area but it’s possible for some severe storms to reach as far south as I-74. It wouldn’t surprise me if SPC extends the risk area further east but also shifts it slightly north in a future update.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday and Thursday night. Areas north of dashed line are more favored for severe weather.

Friday Afternoon and Night

Storm Timing: 5 pm Friday and 3 am Saturday

Primary Threats: 70 mph wind gusts and 1.0″ diameter hail. Isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding are possible

This portion of the forecast remains very uncertain and will depend on how storms evolve Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Not only will this drive heat index values in to the upper 90s, it will create a largely unstable air mass that will be primed for explosive storm development. With a layer of warm air aloft (capping inversion), storms will likely initiate along the outflow boundary from the Thursday night storms.

At this point it is unclear where this boundary will set up, but wherever it does, severe storms will likely develop on it. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms may develop along the cold front Friday night but those will likely depend on the evolution of any storms earlier in the day.

Given the uncertainty in the forecast, SPC has placed the region within a Marginal Risk (Level 1 Threat out of 5). As the impacts from the Thursday night storms are better understood, we could see the risk of severe weather increase significantly in the next few days so stay tuned.

SPC Severe Storm Outlook Friday and Friday night.

Moderate to high instability builds across Illinois Friday Afternoon.

Rainfall Forecast

As is typically the case with thunderstorms, it will be feast or famine when it comes to rainfall amounts with little room for anything in between. Where storms develop heavy rain will be possible with amounts of 1-3 inches expected with locally higher amounts possible. Any training thunderstorms could lead to localized flash flooding. As of this posting the heaviest rain is expected to fall across northeast Illinois with storms a bit more hit and miss across Central Illinois. Outside of the main line of storms, rainfall amounts will generally remain below a quarter of an inch.