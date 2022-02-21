Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – An active weather pattern will bring two separate storm systems to Central Illinois this week. The first will be primarily a rain event with a few thunderstorms late Monday night and Tuesday with a colder and snowier system arriving late Wednesday night & Thursday.

Key Takeaways

Scattered thunderstorms possible 2 am through 2 pm Tuesday Severe weather not expected

Rapidly falling temperatures Tuesday afternoon

Low potential for a flash freeze Tuesday evening

Widespread light accumulating snow Thursday

Storm 1 (Monday night – Tuesday)

While it has been a nice Presidents Day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s, a strong cold front will bring much colder weather to Central Illinois Tuesday. Scattered showers we start to develop around midnight Monday night with a few thunderstorms possible after 2am. These storms will not be severe but may produce locally heavy downpours and small hail.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible until the cold front moves through early in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front, going from the low to mid 50s around noon to the mid to upper 20s by the evening commute. Any lingering showers Tuesday afternoon or evening may fall as a wintry mix or freezing drizzle, but coverage should be limited. Rainfall amounts through Tuesday evening will generally range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ with isolated amounts over 0.50″ possible where multiple thunderstorms occur.

There appears to be enough of a break between the end of the Precipitation and temperatures dropping below freezing Tuesday afternoon to prevent a widespread flash freeze. However, any areas that have ponding water or wet surfaces will likely see those surfaces turn to ice by sunset. These will mainly be untreated parking lots, sidewalks and drive ways.

Storm 2 (Wednesday night through Thursday night)

Another system will swing out of the southwest, across the Central Plains and into the Midwest Wednesday night through Thursday night. This storm is expected to develop a surface low that will track from Louisiana to West Virginia bringing more widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois.

While exact accumulations remain uncertain it’s likely most of our area will receive less than 3 inches of snow. The heaviest snow is likely to fall in the vicinity of I-72 but the northward extent of those higher accumulations and how heavy that snow will be remains in question. Meanwhile, a wintry mix including freezing rain, sleet and a period of snow is expected across the southern half of the state.

To reiterate, accumulating snow is likely across Central Illinois Thursday. While we are not expecting any significant impacts, there will likely be enough snow on roads to make the Thursday commutes and the Friday morning commute a little slick.

There’s still plenty of time for things to change and for the storm track to shift north or south. That said, we will have a more formal and detailed snowfall forecast made Tuesday evening. Be sure to monitor future forecast from reliable weather sources and download the ciproud 2 go weather app for the latest information.