Peoria, ILL (WMBD) — Wildfires have been burning in eastern Canada and while Central Illinois has been fortunate, our air quality will also see the impacts.

This isn’t the first instance we’ve had in the area with hazy skies. Earlier in the year we saw wildfire smoke drift in from western Canada, making the air hazardous to sensitive groups. This time around our impacts are coming from wildfires in eastern Canada.

While the worst of the smoke and haze has been over areas like New York and Pennsylvania, northeasterly winds will bring some of that smoke into Central Illinois. Hazy conditions will linger through Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night.

Air quality alerts are not common in our area, unless there is smoke being drawn in from somewhere else. Below is a break down of how the Air Quality Index (AQI) works and what major pollutants contribute to this index.