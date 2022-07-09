Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The next seven days have very little rain chances. While that is great for weekend plans outdoors and makes working outside even easier, it can be a tad problematic. Portions of Illinois are already under dry to severe drought conditions. The 6-10 Day Outlook from the Climate Predication Center also shows dryer than average conditions beyond the 7 Day Forecast.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lincoln has posted rain totals from the last three days. Locally we have had areas see less than half an inch of rainfall to some locations seeing more than 3″ of rain. One of the highest local totals come from Knox County. Friday afternoon heavy rain from thunderstorms moved through Knox, Fulton, Mason, Peoria and counties that really helped bump up the three day rainfall totals. One location in Galesburg had 3.04″ and Knoxville reported 3.50″ during the three day period.

Earlier this week the U.S. Drought Monitor had portions of the state ranging from dry to moderate drought conditions. Areas around Champaign County are some of the driest in the state. Those drought conditions have even spread into parts of Indiana. Will the recent rounds of heavy showers and storms have an impact on the next post from the U.S. Drought Monitor? It could ease some of the dry conditions in a few spots, but it will take more consistent rain events to make a more noticeable change.