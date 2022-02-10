Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – While a few clipper systems will bring periods of rain and snow to Central Illinois through the weekend, we’re also closely watching a storm system next week that could bring heavy rain and/or heavy wintry precipitation to Central Illinois late next week.



Next week’s weather will take storms south along the Rockies and into Texas before ejecting them into the Midwest. This type of pattern allows storms to pick up a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico while simultaneously pulling in much colder air from the north. This allows storms to not only produce heavy rainfall in the warm sector and heavy snow and /or ice across in the cold sector, which often include parts of the Central Plains and the Midwest. While this pattern bears resemblance to the one that brought significant snow to Central Illinois last week, it’s not identical. There’s still a lot of questions regarding the eventual storm track which will determine how much precipitation falls as rain versus ice and snow.

You can see the variations in storm track amongst the GFS (American) Ensembles and the ECMWF (European) Ensembles in the images below. These models show the low pressure positions at noon on Thursday varying from northern Missouri to central Tennessee, a difference of 400-550 miles!

European Ensemble Mean Sea Level Pressure and Low Pressure Centers

GFS Ensemble Mean Sea Level Pressure and Low Pressure Centers

A storm track to the west would favor heavy rain and perhaps some thunderstorms while a track further south and east would favor more ice and/or snow. For now we’ll continue to follow a track close the ensemble mean which takes the storm from north central Texas Wednesday evening and into south-central Illinois by Thursday afternoon. This track would bring rain to Central Illinois on Wednesday with a transition to wintry weather on Thursday as the low passes to our south. Any details in terms of ice or snowfall amounts are unclear and won’t be known until early next week.

Regardless of ice or snow accumulations, the stage appears to be set for a significant precipitation event across Illinois and much of the Midwest late next week. Those that remain on the warm side of the storm system could see 2-4 inches of rainfall leading to flood concerns while those on the cold side experience significant winter weather which could have a significant impact to travel.

At this point all we do know is that the middle of next week looks wet and unsettled. Be sure to monitor the forecast from trusted sources and avoid sharing model snowfall projections you may come across on social media.