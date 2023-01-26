Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.

Key Takeaways

A burst of light snow could come during the Friday morning commute

Spotty rain/snow showers possible Friday afternoon

A period of freezing rain/drizzle is possible Saturday evening

Best chance for widespread accumulating snow comes Saturday night

Friday’s Clipper

A clipper system will bring a period of light snow to Central Illinois through the Friday morning commute. The quick burst of snow could result in minor snow accumulations generally less than one inch along and north of I-74 with a half inch or less further south. The snow could make parts of the morning commute a bit slick so drivers are advised to take it slow. Additional snow showers, possibly mixed with rain south of I-74, will be possible in the afternoon.

Weekend Snow and Freezing Rain

A frontal boundary will be stalled somewhere across the Midwest with cold, arctic air north of the front and milder air mass to the south. The location of this front will dictate exactly where the steadier rates of snow will fall and whether or not there will be any freeing rain.

While most models suggest this front will lift into the local area Saturday afternoon, our snow pack may help determine where this front will ultimately set up. If we still have a sizeable snowpack remaining over the area after Friday’s brief warm up, it could keep our air colder locally therefore displacing the front further south.

The current expectation is that this front will lift into area keeping the heaviest of the snow in northern Illinois. Still, a period of light snow will be possible Saturday morning with a change over to light freezing rain along and east of the Illinois River in the afternoon. By Saturday evening, light snow is expected west of the Illinois River with a wintry mix or light freezing east of the river. Temperatures will cool enough overnight to change all precipitation to snow Saturday night.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be the highest along and north of I-80 where snow accumulations of 2-4 Inches are possible. Between I-74 and I-80, accumulations will generally range from 1-3 inches with a trace to 2 inches south of I-74. Any freezing rain or drizzle will remain light but a glaze of ice is possible where freezing rain occurs. If the front ends up south of I-72, it could bring the main axis of snowfall closer to I-74.