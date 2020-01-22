Another round of rain and snow headed for Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. – We’re beginning to sound like a broken record but here we snow again. A slow moving storm system will bring snow to Central Illinois starting Wednesday evening and continuing through Friday night with periods of rain mixing in during the day.

Storm Impacts

Slushy snow accumulations expected at night resulting in slick morning commutes Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Heaviest snow possible Thursday night through Friday night

Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon

The first round of snow will move in on Wednesday evening as a small upper level wave moves out of the Central Plains and into the Midwest. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday, occasionally mixing with rain along and south of I-74 during the afternoon.

Snowfall Forecast through 7 PM Thursday

Widespread snowfall amounts of 1-3 inches are expected across Central Illinois with the heaviest amounts west of the Illinois River. Melting and settling snow during the day on Thursday will likely keep these accumulations on the lower end of the forecast, especially for those areas that see rain Thursday. Additional snow accumulations are expected Thursday night through Friday night as a slow moving upper level low drifts across Illinois.

Thursday night through Friday night

This will be the “main event” as the main upper level low moves through the region. Being separated from the jet stream, these upper level lows have a tendency to drift and wobble. This makes pinning down the region of heavier snow a challenge, especially for Friday and Friday night.

Once again, slushy snow accumulations will be possible at night with snow once again mixing with rain during the day on Friday for parts of the area. Depending on eventual track of the upper level low, a period of moderate snow could develop Friday night and would be the primary shot of accumulating snow.

Additional Snowfall – Thursday night through Friday night

Factoring melting and settling snow, it appears that another 2-4 inches of accumulation will be possible through Friday night. This would bring storm total accumulations to 3-6 inches through Friday night with a little less along I-55.

Given the complex nature of the storm system with precipitation type contently changing, the forecast will likely change in the coming days so stay tuned.

The Snow Ratio

Given the warmer temperatures, snow ratios are expected to be low and vary between 6:1 and 10:1 throughout the duration of the storm. A ratio of 10:1 means that 10 inches of snow equal 1 inch of liquid. Most of the area is expected to see around 0.50″ of moisture from this system which would equal 5 inches of snow with a straight 10:1 ratio. Understanding that some of that snow will melt, and that some areas could see more than a half inch of rain, the 3-6 inch forecast for storm total accumulations seems fair at this time. If the storm comes in wetter than expected or the track of the upper level low shifts, snowfall amounts may need to be increased.