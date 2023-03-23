Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — We haven’t had a chance to dry out from the last round of showers and storms but another storm system is headed to Central Illinois. What will eventually turn into a late season winter storm for the parts of the Midwest will bring rain back to the area Friday afternoon.

Key Takeaways

Rain redevelops Friday afternoon, becomes widespread Friday night

Change over to snow possible west of the Illinois River

Some minor accumulation possible

The same cold front that brought thunderstorms to Central Illinois Wednesday night and early Thursday morning will stall across southern Illinois tonight bringing multiple rounds of storms and heavy rain to the southern third of the state. In Central Illinois, we’ll remain cloudy and cool until a developing area of low pressure sends that front northward on Friday.

Rain will redevelop Friday afternoon and become widespread Friday night. A few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, especially along and east of I-55 but the risk of any severe weather will remain low. Rain will begin to mix and change to snow west of the Illinois River and north of I-74 after 3 am Saturday as cold temperatures develop on the back side of the storm. Areas of rain and snow will continue through 9 or 10 am Saturday as the system moves out of the area.

Winds are also expected to increase Friday night and Saturday morning as the area of low pressure passes southeast of the region. Sustained north to northwesterly winds of 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Rain and Snow Forecast

Given the recent warmer weather, snow accumulation will be difficult but not impossible. Where rain changes to snow, snowfall rates could prove to be quite heavy which could ultimately lead to a few inches of snow, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. The best chances for up to 2 inches of accumulation is northwest of a Galesburg to La Salle/Peru line. While a little snow is possible in areas like Peoria only a dusting of accumulation is currently expected. No snow is expected to fall in Bloomington/Normal.

When it comes to rainfall amounts the area looks to be in for another good soaking rain. Most of the area is expected to see anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible.