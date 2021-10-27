Another Round of Rain for Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Just a few days after a storm brought 2-5 inches of rain to Central Illinois, another storm system is set to bring more moisture to the area to close out the work week.

Rain will develop after midnight tonight and should continue off and on through Friday evening. Unlike the last storm system which brought very heavy rain and strong storms to the region, this one will be lighter in comparison and storms are not expected. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.75″ to 1.00″ from late tonight through Friday evening.

Thanks to the rain earlier this week, Peoria has received 8.27″ of rainfall in the month of October making this the second wettest October on record with October 1941 being the wettest with 10.53″ of rain. Even if Peoria receives an inch of rain out of this incoming system, we will still be more than an inch below current record.

Things will dry out for Halloween weekend with temperatures near average. Central Illinois will likely experience its coldest air of the season next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.