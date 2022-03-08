Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong storm system will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Thursday & Friday followed by a blast of Arctic air that will send temperatures well below average on Saturday.

Key Takeaways

Snow develops Thursday, may start as rain for some

Heaviest snow is expected to fall between 5 pm Thursday and 3 am Friday

Slick roads possible for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes

Additional snow showers possible Friday afternoon

Bitter cold temperatures Saturday, potentially record setting

Well it’s another Thursday in 2022 so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that snow is once again in the forecast. While this storm is not expected to become a significant winter storm, it will likely lead to slow and slick commutes Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Futuretrack Thursday & Friday

Light snow is expected to start impacting areas west of the Illinois River in the morning with precipitation gradually spreading east throughout the afternoon. For some east of the Illinois River, precip may start as rain but should quickly transition to snow as temperatures begin to drop. Steadier rates of snow are expected to develop across the region Thursday evening as an area of frontogenesis (a tightening of the temperature gradient) moves over Central Illinois. How long this band of snow persist is still uncertain and will have a great impact on overall snow accumulations, but we expect the snow to gradually decrease in intensity or shift east of the region after 3 am.

Depending on when this heavier snow starts roads could become snow covered and slick ahead of the Thursday evening commute, especially west of the Illinois River. Road conditions will deteriorate region wide overnight making the Friday morning commute a bit slick, even though the snow will become lighter and potentially end before then.

Snowfall Forecast

For now we’ll call for a widespread 1-3 inch snowfall accumulations across the region with pockets of 2-4 inches west of the Illinois River. Given the amount of uncertainty in the forecast, these amounts will likely need to be adjusted on Wednesday.

You can see the degree of uncertainty in the Boom/Bust Scenarios below.

Boom Scenario

There’s a 90% chance amounts will be less than this. If all the ingredients come together the upper-end threshold for this event is a widespread 4-6 inches of snow. This is not expected to develop but expresses the higher end potential of the storm.

Bust Scenario

There’s a 90% chance amounts will be more than this. If the storm underperforms our expectations the low end accumulations are generally less than an inch. This amount of snow is not expected but expresses the low end potential for the storm.

The large discrepancy between the “Boom” and “Bust” scenarios shows the great deal of uncertainty that remains with the forecast. These ranges will become smaller and the official forecast will become more certain on Wednesday as additional details come to light. Be sure to check back for additional updates.

Bitter Cold Temperatures Saturday

Once the system moves out an arctic air mass will begin to move in. How cold these temperatures get will largely depend on snow cover but we are currently expecting temperatures to be in the single digits Saturday morning and in the teens and lower 20s Saturday afternoon. Unless we end up with more snow than expected, record low temperatures are unlikely but we could still end up with record cold highs. You can see the records for Peoria and Bloomington below.