Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a clipper system brought periods of light snow to Central Illinois on Friday, another system looks to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the area Saturday and Saturday night. While the storm track has shifted a little further north, much of the area is expected to see a little bit of freezing rain and snow through mid-morning Sunday.
Key Takeaways
- Brief period of light snow north of I-74 Saturday morning
- Chance for light rain Saturday afternoon
- Period of freezing rain along and east of the Illinois River Saturday evening
- Light snow possible area wide Saturday night
Storm Timing
Note: The FutureTrack loop below is just one model out of many and is likely under representing the redevelopment of light snow on the back end of the system.
6 am to Noon Saturday – Light Snow
A period of light snow will be possible north of I-74 as the storm system moves into the area. Any snow accumulation from this first round of snow will be less than a half inch.
Noon to 6pm Saturday – Light Rain
The first wave of snow will push well north of the area and temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s along and south of I-74 while low to mid 30s are experienced further north. Periods of drizzle will be possible through early afternoon with light rain showers developing after 3 pm. A cold front will start to drop south through early evening allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 30s by 6 pm.
6pm to Midnight – Freezing Rain & Freezing Drizzle
Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible through 9 pm along the Illinois River and through midnight along I-55. Any rain or drizzle should be light enough to prevent significant icing but a glaze to a few hundredths of an inch of ice will be possible along and east of the Illinois River.
Midnight through 10 am Sunday – Freezing Rain & Light Snow
As temperatures aloft cool, any light freezing rain will transition to light snow from west to east across the region. Light snow accumulations generally under 2 inches are expected area wide with the highest amounts north of I-80.
While this is not expected to be an overly impactful storm, the combination of a light glaze of ice with a little snow on top will make untreated surfaces slick Saturday night and Sunday morning.