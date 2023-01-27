Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a clipper system brought periods of light snow to Central Illinois on Friday, another system looks to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the area Saturday and Saturday night. While the storm track has shifted a little further north, much of the area is expected to see a little bit of freezing rain and snow through mid-morning Sunday.

Key Takeaways

Brief period of light snow north of I-74 Saturday morning

Chance for light rain Saturday afternoon

Period of freezing rain along and east of the Illinois River Saturday evening

Light snow possible area wide Saturday night

Storm Timing

Note: The FutureTrack loop below is just one model out of many and is likely under representing the redevelopment of light snow on the back end of the system.

6 am to Noon Saturday – Light Snow

A period of light snow will be possible north of I-74 as the storm system moves into the area. Any snow accumulation from this first round of snow will be less than a half inch.

Noon to 6pm Saturday – Light Rain

The first wave of snow will push well north of the area and temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s along and south of I-74 while low to mid 30s are experienced further north. Periods of drizzle will be possible through early afternoon with light rain showers developing after 3 pm. A cold front will start to drop south through early evening allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 30s by 6 pm.

6pm to Midnight – Freezing Rain & Freezing Drizzle

Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible through 9 pm along the Illinois River and through midnight along I-55. Any rain or drizzle should be light enough to prevent significant icing but a glaze to a few hundredths of an inch of ice will be possible along and east of the Illinois River.

Midnight through 10 am Sunday – Freezing Rain & Light Snow

As temperatures aloft cool, any light freezing rain will transition to light snow from west to east across the region. Light snow accumulations generally under 2 inches are expected area wide with the highest amounts north of I-80.

While this is not expected to be an overly impactful storm, the combination of a light glaze of ice with a little snow on top will make untreated surfaces slick Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Snowfall Forecast

Freezing Rain Forecast