August 2020 to go down as one of the driest on record

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Just by looking at your lawn you know that it has certainly been dry in Central Illinois. During the month of August Peoria has officially received just 0.59″ of rain making it the 5th driest August on record, a sharp contrast to the month of July in which Peoria received 9.05″ of rain and was the 3rd wettest July on record.

Here is a look at driest August’s on record…

1. 1992 – 0.25″

2. 2013 – 0.33″

3. 1893 – 0.44″

4. 1883 – 0.57″

5. 2020 – 0.59″

Relief is on the way…

While August will end dry, the start of September is looking a little more promising. A cold front will stall across Central Illinois tonight and will act as a focal point for showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. A few showers and storms will be possible Monday night but the bulk of the rain won’t arrive until Tuesday morning.

While severe weather is not expected the strongest storms may produce heavy rain and small hail. Rainfall amounts should generally range from 0.25″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts in training thunderstorms.

Model forecast of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday

A Look Ahead…

This cold front is just the first of three cold fronts to move through Central Illinois this week. The next front will move through the region on Thursday but will pass through the region with little to no rain. The third front will then move through Sunday bringing another round of showers and storms to the region. Each front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air to Central Illinois keeping temperatures near to below average.

The Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) 6-10 day outlook calls for below average temperatures and above average precipitation from September 6th through the 10th. The trend of cooler temperatures is reflected in CPC’s monthly outlook which calls from below average temperatures through the month of September. However the picture for rainfall is a little less clear as they give Central Illinois an equal chance of seeing above, below, or near normal precipitation.