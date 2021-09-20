Autumn Cold Front to Bring Storms and Much Cooler Temperatures to Illinois

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – The work week has been off to a warm and muggy start but a strong cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms through Central Illinois Monday night with much cooler temperatures to follow. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Marginal Risk (level 1 threat out of 5) for severe weather.

Key Takeaways

Line of gusty storms will impact Central Illinois between 10 pm and 3 am

Locally strong wind gusts and hail are the primary threats

Spotty showers linger Wednesday

Rainfall amounts generally between 0.25″ and 0.75″ expected

Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that is moving through Iowa Monday afternoon. These storms will continue to move east throughout the day and will eventually arrive in Illinois around 10 pm this evening. The greatest risk of severe weather remains to our west but as they line of thunderstorms moves into Central Illinois, likely in a weakening state, the storms may produce some gusty winds and hail as they move through the region. The risk of severe weather should end for our local area by 3 am.

Scattered showers will likely linger through Wednesday morning along and east of the Illinois River through Wednesday morning with anything in the afternoon and evening remaining isolated. Rainfall amounts are generally expected to range from 0.25″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Fall-Like Temperatures

Cooler temperatures will filter in behind the cold front leaving Central Illinois feeling a lot more like fall. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s through Thursday. We’ll experience a brief warm-up on Friday before another round of cool temperatures moves in Saturday. We could see another short-term warm up on Sunday and Monday before another front cools things off for the middle of next week. Either way you slice it, it appears that the multi-day stretches of 80° temperatures could finally be behind us…