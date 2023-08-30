Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) — Tonight we’ll see our second full moon of the month of August which makes tonight’s full moon a “Blue Moon”. Despite the name, the moon won’t actually appear blue.

At just over 222,000 miles from Earth, the moon is also going to be at its closest point to Earth within its orbit. This means that this moon will also be considered a “Supermoon” and the closest “Supermoon” of the year. The average distance between Earth and the Moon is approximately 348,855 miles according to NASA.

With the moon a little closer it will appear slightly larger and perhaps a little brighter. The moon is expected to reach its fullest point at 8:35 PM CDT which is when it will be relatively low on the east-southeast horizon and, thanks to optical illusions, appear even larger. As a bonus, the Moon will be flanked by Saturn which will appear as a small bright dot up and to the right of the full moon.

The weather is expected to cooperate with clear skies and comfortable temperatures expected this evening and overnight. Click here for a more detailed forecast.





