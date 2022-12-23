Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night.

Key Takeaways

Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during the Monday morning commute

Widespread 1-3 inch accumulations expected with pockets of 4 inches possible

Roads will be slick and snow packed for the Monday morning commute

In the wake of our latest storm, strong winds gusting between 40-50 mph and dangerous wind chills continued to impact Central Illinois Friday. Conditions will gradually improve throughout the weekend with winds expected to lighten up Saturday afternoon. Wind chill values will continue to drop between -30° and -35° Friday night then improve to -15° to -25° Saturday afternoon.

Christmas Day

Christmas morning will be cold but much nicer compared to Friday and Saturday. Clouds are expected to increase throughout the afternoon with temperatures climbing in to the lower teens. An Alberta Clipper will swing across Central Illinois Sunday night bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois.

As of now, snow is expected to develop after 6 pm and continue through the Monday morning commute. Snow accumulations are expected to range from 1-3 inches region wide with a narrow band of 3-4 inches somewhere in the area, but exactly where that will be is not yet known.

Clipper systems have a tendency to speed up and track a little further north as they get closer, while that’s been built into this forecast I wouldn’t be surprised to see some slight adjustments through Sunday morning. Oddly enough, many areas will likely end up with more snow from this system than they did with this latest winter storm. However, winds are not expected to be all that strong which should keep the impacts relatively small.