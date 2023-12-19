Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As dreams of a white Christmas get crushed this year, let’s take a look at what Christmases of the past brought to central Illinois.

Before we take a look at some weather history, let’s establish what is “normal” for Dec. 25 in our area. For Peoria, the normal high is set at 36°, while the normal low is 21°. These numbers are based off the average from 1991 to 2020. We use 30 years to establish climate normals.

Roughly 3 out of 10 white Christmases occur here, meaning at least 1″ of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. Click here for more information on the historical chances of a white Christmas in central Illinois.

Anyone who has lived here for a while knows that we rarely end up with “normal” temperatures on Christmas due to the volatile nature of weather in the Midwest. We often find weather conditions significantly colder or warmer. For example, here is a look at our weather over the past 5 years on December 25th.

YEAR HIGH TEMP LOW TEMP PRECIPITATION SNOWFALL SNOW DEPTH 2018 50° 30° 0.00″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 2019 63° 37° 0.00″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 2020 22° 6° T T T 2021 54° 38° 0.01″ 0.0″ 0.0″ 2022 19° 3° 0.01″ 0.1″ 1.0″

The high of 63° in 2019 was in fact the WARMEST Christmas ever recorded in Peoria. Our records go back to 1883. Here is a look at weather extremes observed on Dec. 25 through the past 139 years.

WARMEST 63° 2019 COLDEST -14° 1983 WETTEST 0.84″ 1957 SNOWIEST 3.9″ 1909 GREATEST SNOW DEPTH 10″ 1909

When you break down the past 139 years of record keeping, most Christmases have recorded a high temperature in the 30s. The second most common were the 20s, followed by 40s. Only 2% of days have featured a high of 60°+, and only 1% had a high below 10°.

HIGH TEMPS 60+ 2.1% HIGH TEMPS 50s 6.4% HIGH TEMPS 40s 18.7% HIGH TEMPS 30s 37.4% HIGH TEMPS 20s 24.5% HIGH TEMPS 10s 10.1% HIGH TEMPS 0s 1.4%

With forecast highs in the 50s this year, that puts us in rather rare territory. Only 12 of the last 139 Christmases had a high of 50° or greater.

Is there a trend toward our Christmas Day weather trending warmer or colder since we started record keeping in 1883? If you look at the entire 140 years, it’s hard to notice any real change in temperature. However, it is interesting when you break down the data from 1950 to now. You can see from the chart below that our average temperature has jumped up a few degrees.

When it comes to the average snow depth, there has been a general decline observed in this same period. The average snow depth has dipped from 1.4″ to 0.9″.

Our last white Christmas took place last year with just 1″ on the ground. Before that, a snow depth of 3″ was observed in 2017, and 8″ in 2010!

Looking at Decembers as a whole, it is interesting to note that 70% have produced temperatures above normal within the last decade.