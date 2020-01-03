Clipper system could bring light snow to Central Illinois Friday night

Peoria, Ill. – It’s been nearly three weeks since Central Illinois has received measurable snow and, while this next storm system is not expected to be a big snowmaker, it could bring some light accumulations to Central Illinois by Saturday morning.

While an area of low pressure passes to our south, a clipper system will approach the region from the northwest and is expected to bring some light snow to Central Illinois Friday night and Saturday morning. Both systems will merge across the Ohio River Valley and will bring moderate to heavy rain to the south with accumulating snow to the northeast.

Locally, snowfall amounts should remain light. Most of the region should see less than an inch of snow, but a narrow band of heavier snow could go on to produce 1-2 inches of snow between I-74 and I-80. Given the narrow nature of the snow band, the margin of error is very small. The slightest shift north or south will have a big impact on who will see more than an inch of snow. While the snow will be light, there could be just enough snow to make area roadways and sidewalks a little slick by Saturday morning.

You may be thinking that it’s been a while since we’ve seen some measurable snow, and you would be right. The last time Peoria picked up more than a trace of snow was on December 15th when Peoria received 3 inches of snow. In fact, our last snow of more than 3 inches was on Halloween!

Another storm system may bring more light snow to the area on Tuesday, but confidence on whether or not this occurs is low. While the weather pattern looks a bit active, no major winter storms are expected to impact the region anytime soon.