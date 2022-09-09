Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.

Key Takeaways

Big drop in temperatures Sunday and Monday

Most widespread rain falls Sunday morning

Scattered showers linger through Monday

A cold front and area of low pressure will move across Illinois Saturday evening bringing cooler temperatures and rain to Central Illinois. The most widespread rain will fall late Saturday night through Sunday morning with showers becoming a bit more scattered, or even ending for a period of time, Sunday afternoon. Wrap around moisture will continue to bring scattered showers to Central Illinois through Monday.

When it comes to thunderstorms, the best chances will be east of the Illinois River. Severe weather is currently not expected but if the cold front were to slow down and a risk were to materialize, the potential would be highest east of I-55.

Rainfall Forecast

The heaviest rain is expected to fall across northern Illinois and Wisconsin but we’ll still be looking at some reasonable rainfall amounts across Central Illinois. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ west of the Illinois River and along I-80. Further south and east amounts will be lighter with most areas receiving 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. If thunderstorms develop, locally higher amounts up to 1.00″ will be possible east of I-55.

Cooler Temperatures

Temperatures will become much colder in the wake of the cold front. High temperatures are likely to top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday morning before dropping into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunday will likely be the first time Peoria has had a high temperatures below 70° since June 10th. Low temperatures will also be a bit chilly Monday morning with low 50s and even a few upper 40s expected.

If you’re not too thrilled about this fall preview, the good news is, it will be short-lived. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid 80s by the middle to end of next week.