Cold front to bring showers & storms to Central Illinois this week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – It has been a mild and dry start to March in Central Illinois but the weather pattern is about change. A strong cold front will bring multiple rounds of showers and storms to Central Illinois for the later half of the work week with heavy rain possible.

Light showers develop Tuesday night

Rain showers & isolated storms Wednesday

Heavy Rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday morning

Falling temperatures Thursday

A cold front will move through Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region. A few showers could develop as early as Tuesday night and continue off and on through Wednesday, but the potential for impactful rain wont arrive until Wednesday night.

While there is a lot of moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico, instability will be limited. This will reduce any risk of severe weather to just an isolated strong thunderstorm while the risk of severe weather will be higher across Kansas and Missouri. Locally, the main threat will be heavy rain, especially Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Once the cold front moves through rain chances will decrease from north to south Thursday afternoon and evening. In the end, most of Central Illinois will receive 1-2 inches of rain through Thursday night with locally higher amounts possible. The heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Temperatures will also drop quickly behind the front, with highs being set around 60° at mid-morning and dropping into the mid 40s by early evening. Another storm system could bring additional moisture to Central Illinois this weekend.

Latest Drought Monitor

There’s been some recent improvements in drought conditions across the state in recent weeks. Still, parts of the region remain under abnormally dry conditions. The rain moving in this week could bring some additional relief the region.