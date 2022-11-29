Overall set up for incoming cold air

WMBD- Central Illinois

Central Illinois has a strong cold front on the way overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday that will bring another round of winter cold to the area. There are a few things that will be happening as this front moves through the region.

Warm air flows in from the south

Showers and some storms are expected ahead of the front. Severe weather is more likely to stay much further to the south but we could see a few stronger cells develop. These stronger cells could produce small hail and gusty winds. Showers and storms are developing ahead of the cold front as warm and muggy air comes in from the south.

Wind chills for Wednesday afternoon

After the front goes through Central Illinois, the area will continue to see gusty winds, just from a different direction. Temperatures will fall about 30 degrees from Tuesday and into Wednesday. Gusts will be from the west-northwest between 30 and 40 mph. These winds will contribute to frigid wind chills by Wednesday. Wind chills for Wednesday will be hovering in the teens and 20s. These gusty winds are coming from the rapid and large drop in temperatures overnight.