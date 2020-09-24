Cooler temperatures expected next week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois will experience a bit of weather whiplash over the next week as we experience some large temperature swings. Thanks to gusty southerly winds, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. However a series of cold fronts will bring reinforcing shots of cool air to Central Illinois from Sunday through Friday which will send those temperatures into the 50s by Thursday.

This doesn’t appear to be a record setting cold spell, but temperatures are likely to be 10-20 degrees below average. From October 1st through the 3rd high temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s while overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s. It is not yet clear how cold our temperatures will get, especially at night, but if the colder models prove to be correct parts of Central Illinois could experience their first frost of the season by the first weekend in October.

While the area is unlikely to experience its first freeze of the season, here’s a look at our first freeze stats…

Peoria First Freeze Stats (Low of 32°)

Average first freeze – October 19th

Earliest first freeze on record – September 20th, 1991

Latest first freeze on record – November 12th, 2016

First freeze in 2019 – October 12th

Peoria First Hard Freeze Stats (Low of 28°)

Average first hard freeze – October 29th

Earliest first hard freeze on record – September 28th, 1942

Latest first hard freeze on record – November 29th, 1944

First hard freeze in 2019 – October 31st