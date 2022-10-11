Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.

A hard freeze is defined as temperatures that drop to or below 28°. So far the only area to see temperatures this cold in Central Illinois have been a small area of Fulton County. That could change by early next week once a strong cold front moves through the area this weekend.

Right now, the coldest air is expected to arrive Monday and Monday night as high pressure builds over Central Illinois. In fact, temperatures could struggle to reach 50° Monday afternoon. The combination of a chilly Canadian airmass, clearing skies, and light winds associated with high pressure could allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Monday night. Right now, the current forecast calls for Peoria to drop to 32° but most rural areas will likely drop an additional four or five degrees.

Below are the stats for the average, earliest and latest hard freezes on record for various locations in Central Illinois. Note that many of these locations have incomplete records from varying recording periods.

Average date of first hard freeze (28°)

LOCATION DATE Peoria October 31st Normal October 28th Princeville October 14th Lacon October 21st Peru October 25th Lincoln October 23rd Chenoa October 24th Galesburg October 27th Pontiac November 1st Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Earliest hard freeze on record

LOCATION DATE Peoria September 28th, 1942 Normal September 28th, 1942 Princeville September 22nd, 1983 Lacon September 23rd, 1974 Peru September 23rd, 1974 Lincoln October 5th, 2020 Chenoa September 20th, 1956 Galesburg September 28th, 1942 Pontiac September 28th, 1942 Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Latest hard freeze on record