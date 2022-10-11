Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.

A hard freeze is defined as temperatures that drop to or below 28°. So far the only area to see temperatures this cold in Central Illinois have been a small area of Fulton County. That could change by early next week once a strong cold front moves through the area this weekend.

Right now, the coldest air is expected to arrive Monday and Monday night as high pressure builds over Central Illinois. In fact, temperatures could struggle to reach 50° Monday afternoon. The combination of a chilly Canadian airmass, clearing skies, and light winds associated with high pressure could allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Monday night. Right now, the current forecast calls for Peoria to drop to 32° but most rural areas will likely drop an additional four or five degrees.

Below are the stats for the average, earliest and latest hard freezes on record for various locations in Central Illinois. Note that many of these locations have incomplete records from varying recording periods.

Average date of first hard freeze (28°)

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaOctober 31st
NormalOctober 28th
PrincevilleOctober 14th
LaconOctober 21st
PeruOctober 25th
LincolnOctober 23rd
ChenoaOctober 24th
GalesburgOctober 27th
PontiacNovember 1st
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Earliest hard freeze on record

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaSeptember 28th, 1942
NormalSeptember 28th, 1942
PrincevilleSeptember 22nd, 1983
LaconSeptember 23rd, 1974
PeruSeptember 23rd, 1974
LincolnOctober 5th, 2020
ChenoaSeptember 20th, 1956
GalesburgSeptember 28th, 1942
PontiacSeptember 28th, 1942
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Latest hard freeze on record

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaDecember 4th, 1902
NormalNovember 23rd, 1918
PrincevilleNovember 15th, 1970
LaconNovember 27th, 2009
PeruNovember 16th, 1994
LincolnNovember 12th, 2016
ChenoaNovember 21st, 1958
GalesburgNovember 28th, 1944
PontiacDecember 4th, 2009
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.