Countdown to the Great North American Eclipse in 2024

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We are now just three years out from the second total solar eclipse to move across the United States in less than a decade. On April 8th, 2024 The ‘Great North American Eclipse’ will cast a shadow from Texas to Maine, including southern Illinois which experienced totality on August 21st, 2017.

It was a long 38 year wait for the United States to experience a total solar eclipse prior to 2017. This time around the country only had to wait seven years, now three, for it’s next one. On April 8th, 2024, at approximately 1:18 pm, the moon will pass in front of the sun casting a shadow on the Earth below. The path of totality will pass directly over Carbondale, IL which was also in the path of totality in the Great Eclipse of 2017.

Eclipse path provided by Xavier M. Jubier

Eclipse path provided by Xavier M. Jubier

The upcoming eclipse in 2024 will bring totality to a lot of major U.S. cities including Dallas, TX, Indianapolis, IN and Cleveland, OH. If you’ve never experienced a total solar eclipse, I highly recommend you make plans to try and catch this one. From watching the Blue Angels take flight, to storm chasing supercells across the Great Plains, I’ve never seen anything as cool, or as mesmerizing, as the total solar eclipse I experienced in 2017. You can watch our coverage of that eclipse here.

Where’s the best place to view the total solar eclipse?

As I mentioned earlier the path of totality will extend from Mexico all the way through Nova Scotia. Unfortunately the weather will play a role on who will, and will not, be able to view the solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024. Since it’s impossible to know what the weather has in-store for us this far out, our best bet is to look at climatology for some sort of idea.

On Thursday, climatologist Brian Brettschneider shared a tweet showing the climatological percentage of cloud cover across the U.S. Based on climatology, your chances of seeing the Great North American Eclipse is better across the southern U.S.