Damaging winds and heavy rain possible Monday afternoon

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Severe thunderstorms are forecast to move through Central Illinois Monday afternoon producing damaging winds and heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the region within an Enhanced Risk, a category 3 out of 5 on the risk scale while areas along and north of I-80 are in a Moderate Risk, a category 4 out of 5. Your Local Weather Authority has designated Monday a Severe Weather Alert Day.

Timing and Impacts

Timeframe – 1 pm to 8 pm

Primary Threats – 70 to 80 mph wind gusts & heavy rain

Secondary Threats – Brief tornadoes and hail

Central and northern Illinois could be in for a Derecho, a widespread damaging wind storm associated with a rapidly moving squall line or bow echo. In order for a line of storms to be classified as a Derecho the damaging wind swath must extend to more than 250 miles…something we could certainly see this afternoon.

Hi-resolution model depiction of storms moving through the region Monday afternoon.

The storms moving through Iowa Monday morning have already produced damaging winds in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and are expected to strengthen as they move east and interact with an even more unstable air mass. Damaging wind gusts over 70 mph and heavy rains are the main threats. Brief tornadoes on the leading edge of the squall line will also be possible as the line moves through between 3 pm and 9 pm. It appears the worst of the severe weather will be along and north of I-80 but severe storms are possible region wide.

Be sure to remain weather aware this afternoon and evening by monitoring the Ciproud 2 Go Weather App and your NOAA Weather Radio for additional information. When a watch is issued it means severe weather is possible and you should prepare for severe storms later in the afternoon. When a warning is issued it means severe weather is occurring, or expected to occur soon. This is the time to act and you should seek shelter immediately by placing as many walls between you and the outside as possible.