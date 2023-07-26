Peoria, ILL (WMBD)– Temperatures near 100° and heat index values well into the triple digits have hit Central Illinois.

When it comes to the hot weather across the area there are two phrases we tend to hear: heat exhaustion and heat stroke. While both of these are caused by exposure to the hot weather, there are key differences between the two.

Heat exhaustion is characterized by excessive sweating, nausea and /or vomiting, and a body temperature around 104 degrees. Heat exhaustion can be reversed by getting out of the heat, drinking water, and overall cooling down the body. An extremely important difference when it comes to heat stroke is the lack of body sweat. A heat stroke can cause someone to lose consciousness and needs immediate treatment. Again, the best thing to do is to help cool the person down, though calling emergency services will also be needed.

The added humidity to the forecast is making it difficult for our bodies to cool down. Normally, our sweat evaporates off our skin and makes us feel cooler. The muggier the air, the less sweat evaporates. The higher humidity increases the dewpoint and that increases the heat index, making it feel hotter than it actually is.

Another risk seen year to year when it comes to the hot weather, is children and pets being left in hot cars. When the air temperature is 95°, the internal temperature of car climbs to 124° after just 20 minutes and over 130° in 40 minutes. That doesn’t even include the heat index.

On average there are 38 child deaths as the result of vehicle heatstroke. In 2022, 33 children died in hot cars and so far in 2023 that number is up to 14. Everyone operates on auto-pilot once in a while and can forget they left a child or a pet sleeping in the backseat of a car. Here are a few tips to help…

Place a bag or other item in the backseat to remind you of passengers after you park

Place a stuffed animal in the front seat as a reminder to check for passengers

Consider additional methods like phone alarms, partner/buddy check ins, or built-in car reminder systems

Keeping yourself safe in the heat is important, but make sure to check in on elderly relatives or neighbors during heat waves. Cooling stations are available across Central Illinois at various locations. Some other ideas to keep the temps down inside is to run fans, avoid using ovens and stovetops, and keeping shades closed so rooms stay darker.

Through the rest of the week temperatures will be well into the upper 90s, even crossing to the triple digits for some areas. The heat index will likely stay in the triple digits as well. A dip in temperatures is expected by the weekend after some chances for rain through the hot weather looks to return again by the middle of next week.