Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Thunderstorms brought welcomed rain and unwanted storm damage to Central Illinois Monday morning. As hot temperatures battle to build back into Central Illinois, additional storms will be possible throughout the week.

Portions of Central Illinois were awoken by strong to severe storms early Monday morning. The storms bought some needed rain but also produced damaging winds in Tazewell County and even one tornado in Logan County. Here’s a list of storm and rainfall reports…



Tornado Reports

Beason (5:12 am) – EF-1 Tornado with estimated winds of 105 mph. The tornado damaged large grain bins on the far west end of Beason and took down some large trees. A few homes have roof damage and a broken window.



Wind Reports

Tremont (4:55 am) – Several tree limbs down

Tremont (4:58 am) – 62 mph wind gust

Hopedale (5:00) – Numerous tree limbs down, tree down on house

Lincoln (5:05 am) – Large trees snapped at the base



Rain Reports

Peoria Heights – 1.03″

Pekin – 1.02″

Bloomington – 0.99″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.77″

Galva – 0.64″

Toulon – 0.61″

Fairview – 060″

Canton – 0.59″

Galesburg – 0.52″

Wyoming – 0.50″

Germantown Hills – 0.47″

Washington – 0.43″

More Storms Monday Night/Tuesday Morning?

There is significant disagreement among weather models as to what will happen Monday night. The cold front that brought the strong storms to Central Illinois has stalled across western Illinois and northeast Missouri and could be the focal point for any new storms that develop.

While far from a sure thing, it appears that we’ll see new storms develop in central Iowa after Midnight then track east into Central Illinois after 2 am. Should these storms develop they will be capable of gusty winds and heavy rain and could bring 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain to the impacted areas. Where training thunderstorms occur, locally higher amounts and flooding would be possible.

Should storms persist into early afternoon there’s a chance that they could intensify as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. This would be a similar situation to what happened a few weeks ago in La Salle and Livingston Counties, but confidence on this occurring remains low.

Hot & Humid Wednesday With More Storms

It now appears that the Heat Dome we mentioned last week will stall across the western U.S. through the middle of the week instead of moving into the Midwest. This will allow another cold front to move across Central Illinois Wednesday evening giving the region it’s best chance for widespread rain and storms for the week.

Despite the heat dome stalling to the west, it will still be a hot and humid day for Central Illinois. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110°. The cold front will move in late in the day allowing scattered storms to develop. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with a risk of damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Level 1 Threat (Marginal Risk) for severe storms. Showers and thunderstorms could continue overnight and into Thursday morning before coming to an end.

There is also a risk of flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls. While amounts remain uncertain the Weather Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for excessive rainfall/flash flooding along and east of the Illinois River.

Thanks to the mid-week cold front it appears Central Illinois will get a break from the heat on Thursday and Friday. However, the heat dome is expected to shift east into the Midwest for the weekend which will likely result in a return of the dangerous heat and humidity on Saturday and Sunday.