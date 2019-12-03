December Outlook

Peoria, Ill. – The Climate Prediction Center is expecting above average and above-average precipitation through the month of December.

While the month of November was a dry month for Peoria, it was a cold and snowy month with below-average temperatures and above-average snowfall. You can see the stats below…

Average Temp: 36.6° (-5.0°)

Precipitation: 1.87″ (-1.26″)

Snowfall: 1.8″ (+0.7″)

After a cold and snowy November, the weather pattern is undergoing a big pattern shift with more ridging at lower latitudes and troughing at higher latitudes. This pattern is especially true for the start of the month where the Arctic Oscillation (AO) which is expected to turn sharply positive which favors warmer than normal temperatures across the U.S. By the middle of the month the AO is expected to trend more neutral which would allow some colder temperatures to start and impact the northern U.S.

While warm, the weather pattern is also expected to remain somewhat active throughout the month. Beyond the first week of the month, the weather pattern could trend a little more active. With warmer temperatures, the atmosphere would be able to hold more moisture which would favor heavier precipitation events.

Despite warmer December temperatures are expected to trend colder at the start of the new year as the pattern resembles more of what we saw towards the end of October and early in November. You can read my 2019-2020 Winter Outlook here.