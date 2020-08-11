Derecho produces widespread wind damage across Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A powerful line of storms known as a Derecho produced widespread wind damage from Nebraska to Ohio on Monday. As of 9 pm Monday there have been more than 700 reports of high winds and wind damage across the U.S. Numerous trees and powerlines were brought down across Central Illinois with La Salle County seeing some of the worst damage.
Highest wind reports
Cedar Point (La Salle County) – 91 mph
South Pekin (Tazewell County) – 80 mph
Spring Bay (Woodford County) – 65 mph
Morton (Tazewell County) – 65 mph
Bloomington (McLean County) – 64 mph
Hanna City (Peoria County) – 61 mph
Farmington (Fulton County) – 60 mph
North Peoria (Peoria County) – 60 mph
Peoria International Airport (Peoria County) – 59 mph
What is a Derecho?
A Derecho (deh-REY-cho) is a long lived wind storm associated with a rapidly moving band of storms known as a sqaull line or bow echo. However, in order for a squall line to be classified as a Derecho it needs to produced a damage swath that extends at least 250 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph over most of its length.
The storms that blew through Central Illinois Monday afternoon started as a small cluster of storms in South Dakota around 2 am Monday morning. The storms continued to drift southeast and eventually intensified as they encountered an unstable airmass across Iowa and Illinois.