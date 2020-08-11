Derecho produces widespread wind damage across Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A powerful line of storms known as a Derecho produced widespread wind damage from Nebraska to Ohio on Monday. As of 9 pm Monday there have been more than 700 reports of high winds and wind damage across the U.S. Numerous trees and powerlines were brought down across Central Illinois with La Salle County seeing some of the worst damage.

Highest wind reports

Cedar Point (La Salle County) – 91 mph

South Pekin (Tazewell County) – 80 mph

Spring Bay (Woodford County) – 65 mph

Morton (Tazewell County) – 65 mph

Bloomington (McLean County) – 64 mph

Hanna City (Peoria County) – 61 mph

Farmington (Fulton County) – 60 mph

North Peoria (Peoria County) – 60 mph

Peoria International Airport (Peoria County) – 59 mph

What is a Derecho?

A Derecho (deh-REY-cho) is a long lived wind storm associated with a rapidly moving band of storms known as a sqaull line or bow echo. However, in order for a squall line to be classified as a Derecho it needs to produced a damage swath that extends at least 250 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph over most of its length.

The storms that blew through Central Illinois Monday afternoon started as a small cluster of storms in South Dakota around 2 am Monday morning. The storms continued to drift southeast and eventually intensified as they encountered an unstable airmass across Iowa and Illinois.