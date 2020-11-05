Don’t sleep on Central Illinois’ second severe weather season

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – It’s been months since we’ve last had severe thunderstorms rumble across Central Illinois and, as the weather turns colder, it’s easy to become complacent. However, it’s important to remember that the month of November is seen as Central Illinois “second season” when it comes to severe weather.

Based on data from the Storm Prediction Center the state of Illinois sees an average of 51 tornadoes a year, most of which touchdown between April and June. This is the time of year the jet stream starts to lift north across the U.S. spawning severe weather outbreaks across the Central Plains and the Midwest. As we enter the heat of summer we end up with a relative lull in tornadic activity from July through October before seeing a slight bump in November.

This slight bump in November tornadoes represents an increase in severe weather events during, what is referred to as, Illinois’ second severe weather season. While severe weather this time of year isn’t common we’ve seen some notable events fairly recently including the November 17th, 2013 – historic tornado outbreak (Washington EF 4 Tornado).

Lets not forget that in 2018 Central Illinois experienced a record December tornado outbreak on December 1st. This event included 29 tornado reports across Illinois including four in McLean County, two in Fulton County, one in Mason and another Tazewell Counties. This outbreak also included the EF-3 Taylorville tornado.

The increase in severe weather activity is the result of the jet stream dropping further south in the Fall. Powerful storms developing east of the Rocky Mountains send warm gulf air northward while cold airmasses start advancing south from Canada. This battle between hot and cold air leads to the formation of thunderstorms which then come in contact with a strong jet stream making them severe.

Stay Prepared

While there’s certainly no need to worry about severe weather on a day to day basis, it is important to stay prepared incase another event happens. At the end of Daylight Saving Time we ask people to swap the batteries in their smoke detectors. While doing this you should also swap the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio….even the ones that supposedly last several years. It’s also a good idea to double check and make sure you have everything you need in your severe weather kit.

Is there any severe weather in the forecast?

At this point severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm system looking to move through Central Illinois early next week is something to watch. A cold front is expected to move across Central Illinois on Tuesday, November 10th bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. Ahead of the front, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will surge north sending dew points into the lower 60s acting as fuel for any storms that can develop along and ahead of the cold front.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico surges north in to Illinois

Showers and thunderstorms likely on Tuesday. The area to watch for any severe storms would be across Missouri and Illinois.

the potential exist for 1-2 inches of rain across central and northern Illinois on Tuesday.

The timing of the cold front would be significant in whether or not severe weather takes place. If the front comes through too early or too late in the day, the instability required for severe weather will not be in place. Also of interest would be the reformation of Eta, the tropical cyclone that made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane in Central America. The storm is expected to reemerge over the Caribbean Sea this weekend and snake its way up into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday afternoon. Depending on how far west Eta makes it, it could keep much of the tropical moisture shunted to the south reducing any severe weather threat locally.