Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanks to a parade of storm systems that has traversed the country since early December, Central Illinois has seen some modest improvements in drought conditions over the last month.

While our season-to-date snowfall amounts have been below average so far, what we’ve lacked in snow we’ve made up in rainfall. In fact over the course of the last 30 days much of Illinois has received 100% to 200% of our normal precipitation.

Here’s a look at some of our precipitation stats as of January 5th.

Precipitation

Observed Departure From Normal Since December 1st 3.16″ + 0.58″ Since January 1st 0.44″ + 0.07″

Snowfall

Observed Departure From Normal Since December 1st 4.8″ -2.6″ Season-to-Date (Since July 1st) 7.6″ -1.4″

Drought Monitor

Where we were and where we are now

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows some modest improvements in drought conditions over Central Illinois in the last month. Using the slider below, you can see how drought conditions have improved across the state since December 6th.

Over the course of the last month Central Illinois saw Moderate Drought reduced to Abnormally Dry while in southern Illinois, Extreme Drought was reduced to Moderate Drought.

We’re not the only ones benefitting from the active weather pattern, the lower Mississippi River Valley and parts of the western U.S. including California and Colorado have seen improvements to their ongoing drought. Unfortunately, western Kansas and Oklahoma have seen little to no improvement in their ongoing Extreme and Exceptional Drought.

A Look Ahead

We’ll have a few opportunities for rain and snow this weekend with warmer and drier conditions returning to Central Illinois early next week. The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation across much of the country between January 13th and January 19th. This should continue to lead to improving drought conditions across the western U.S. as well as across Illinois in the days and weeks ahead.