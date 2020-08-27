Drought conditions worsen across Central Illinois, but some relief is on the way

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After seeing more than nine inches of rain in July, Peoria has only been able to muster up 0.59 inches of rain so far in the month of August which is more than two inches below average. The recent dry spell a stretch of hot temperatures have lead to worsening drought conditions across Central Illinois.

The latest Drought Monitor, released on August 27th, shows abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions across Central Illinois. This is due to much of the region seeing 30 day rainfall deficits of 2-3 inches. Thankfully there is some relief in sight. While remnants from Hurricane Laura will remain south of the area, a cold front coming in from the northwest should bring some thunderstorms to the region Friday night.

The storms won’t be a drought buster. However, they should bring a good portion of the region some much needed rainfall. While rainfall amounts will vary from place to place, most areas are likely to see somewhere between 0.25″ and 0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible. While the rain will certainly leave much to be desired, it’s better than nothing.

Severe Weather Potential

There should be enough instability and shear in place ahead of the cold front for some storms to become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in a slight risk (threat level 2 out of 5) with damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail up to 1.0″ in diameter the primary threats. While isolated showers and storms will be possible earlier, the main window for severe weather is between 6 pm and midnight.

Friday Severe Weather Outlook

Once the front clears the region cooler weather will move in bringing the area some relief from the recent heatwave. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s through next week with a few more chances of rain, a pattern that could stick around a while. The 6-10 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls from below average temperatures and above average precipitation between September 2nd and September 6th.