Elevated fire threat Saturday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, also known as a Fire Weather Warning for areas east of the Illinois River from 10 am through 8 pm Saturday. This Red Flag Warning is the second one issued this year making it only the second time since 2005 that the NWS in Lincoln has issued more than one in a single year. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for all of Central Illinois.

The conditions we are expected to experience on Saturday will be similar to those we saw on Wednesday when numerous fires developed across the region. One difference is that the winds are expected to be stronger as they gust between 40 and 50 mph from the south. These winds combined with humidity values near 25% will create an environment where grass and field fires will be able to spread quickly should they develop.

The fires will be more likely in rural areas where harvest activities are occurring. Outdoor burning is not advised, including the use of grills and fire pits. The winds will decrease and the humidity will increase Saturday evening, but winds will likely remain breezy through Sunday. A strong cold front will move through Central Illinois Sunday morning bringing much cooler temperatures to the area along with some light rain showers.