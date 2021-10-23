Flash Flood Watch Issued for Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Central Illinois through early Monday. Heavy rain is likely to lead instances of flash flooding from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning as powerful storm system moves through the region. A few strong to severe storms are also possible.

Key Takeaways

Multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms

Widespread 2-4 inches of rain expected, localized amounts over 4 inches possible

Flooding and flash flooding likely

Strong to severe storms possible, higher chances south

Rain will begin to develop late Saturday night and becoming likely shortly after sunrise Sunday. Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected throughout the day on Sunday with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch an hour at times, especially between 3 pm Sunday and 12 am Monday. Winds will also become gusty Sunday evening with gusts up to 35 mph possible. With heavy rain throughout the day, the combination of saturated soils and gusty winds from the east-northeast could cause a few shallow rooted trees to topple over.

After midnight, the risk of heavy rain will decrease but scattered rain showers will continue. Showers will remain possible through mid-morning before the system pulls away and the rain ends from west to east across the region.

Severe Storm Threat

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed portions of Central Illinois within a Level 2 Risk (Slight Risk) for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. The greatest risk for severe storms is further south in Missouri and southern Illinois where SPC has issued a Level 3 Risk (Enhanced Risk).

This storm system has the makings of a significant severe weather event with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes (potentially strong) possible. While a few strong to severe storms are possible locally the greatest severe weather threat, particularly the tornado threat, is south of I-72.

If the warm front can make it to I-74, the risk of tornadoes in our local area could increase. As of now we anticipate that front will be somewhere near I-72 by early Sunday evening. This would leave us on the cold side of the front and would eliminated the risk of tornadoes. However, elevated thunderstorms north of the warm front that could still produce large hail, very heavy rain and gusty winds. You can see the risk of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds in the slide show below.

Rainfall Forecast

Most of Central Illinois is expected to receive at least 2-4 inches of rain from Saturday night through Monday with the heaviest rain falling between 6 am Sunday and 12 am Monday. Training thunderstorms with rainfall rates exceeding 1 inch an hour will likely lead to localized areas receiving more than 4 inches of rain. This heavy rain will likely lead to flash flooding and urban flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a “Slight Risk” for flash flooding through Sunday night.