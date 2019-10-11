Freeze Warning in effect through Saturday morning.

Peoria, Ill. – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of Central Illinois through 9 am Saturday.

A strong cold front blew through the region this morning bringing the coldest air we’ve seen since the end of April. Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower to mid-30s overnight though breezy winds should prevent a deeper freeze from developing.

Western parts of the region are most likely to see widespread freezing temperatures while areas of frost are possible elsewhere.

While much of Central Illinois is under a freeze warning, a more widespread freeze is expected across McDonough, Knox, Henry, Bureau, Stark, La Salle and western portions of Fulton and Peoria counties. Even with breezy winds, these areas are most likely to encounter freezing temperatures.

In Peoria and other urban areas, temperatures may manage to stay a few degrees above freezing. However rural low-lying areas and areas sheltered from the wind could see temperatures drop slightly below freezing overnight or and may end up with some frost by Saturday morning.

If you have plants that are sensitive to colder weather you should bring them indoors or cover them with a light blanket to keep them from getting damaged. While this is not a hard or deep freeze, some exposed exterior pipes may freeze so you’ll want to consider wrapping these too.

While this blast of cold weather may seem early to some it is that time of year where Central Illinois experiences it’s first freeze. On average, Peoria’s first freeze occurs on October 13th.

Here are some other winter season first stats for the Peoria area…

Average First 38° Temp – October 2nd

Average First Freeze (32°) – October 13th

Average First Hard Freeze (28°) – October 29th

Average First Measurable Snowfall (0.1″) – November 23rd

2019 First 38° Temp – October 11th

2019 First Freeze (32°) – October 16th

2019 First Hard Freeze (28°) – October 21st

2019 First Measurable Snowfall (0.1″) – November 8th