Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.

Scattered rain showers are expected along and behind the front but rain will be more widespread west of the Illinois River. Limited moisture ahead of the front will result in little to no rain east of the Illinois River.

Arctic Blast

The strong cold front will usher in a modified arctic air mass into Central Illinois resulting in high temperatures in the upper 30s through the upcoming weekend with a mixed bag of 30s and 40s early next week. Low temperatures are likely to be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Early Season Snowfall?

With cold air in place it makes you wonder if we could see any early season snowfalls. Depending on how fast temperatures drop Thursday night, its possible that areas west of the Illinois River see a brief change over to a wintry mix before rain comes to an end. On Saturday, a few snow flurries will be possible within a blanket of cloud cover, but no accumulation is expected.

The best chances for an early season snowfall, perhaps the first measurable snow of the season, will come in early to middle parts of next week. While models differ on the evolution of this system, there is certainly potential for some light accumulating snow across the region.