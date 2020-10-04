Frost Advisory: Widespread frost expected Sunday night

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all of Central Illinois from through 8 am Monday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s overnight bringing Central Illinois its first widespread frost of the season.

In the wake of a storm system that brought 0.25″ to 0.50″ to much of Central Illinois Saturday and Saturday night, clearing skies and colder temperatures are moving in. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow widespread frost to develop for the first time this season. The formation of frost could harm or kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered so take action now to protect your plants.

Low temperature forecast for Sunday night/Monday morning

Low temperatures between 33° and 35° are expected by early Monday morning. It will be the first time Peoria’s been that cold since May 12th. A few locations along low-lying river valleys such as the Vermillion, Spoon and Mackinaw Rivers could see temperatures as low as 32°, but this risk is low.

In the unlikely event that Peoria experiences it’s first freeze tonight, it would be occurring a few weeks ahead of schedule. The average first freeze in Central Illinois typically occurs between October 11th and October 20th with Peoria’s average first freeze occurring on October 19th.

Here’s a look at our first freeze stats…

Peoria First Freeze Stats (Low of 32°)

Average date of first freeze – October 19th

Earliest first freeze on record – September 20th, 1991

Latest first freeze on record – November 12th, 2016

First freeze in 2019 – October 12th