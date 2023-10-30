Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A clipper system could bring some snow to Central Illinois for Halloween. While snow falling on Halloween is not unheard of, it is certainly rare.

Snow falling in Peoria on Halloween is a very rare occurrence and has only happened 2 times (officially) since records began in 1893. The first instance was a trace of snow in 1918 and most recently in 2019 when Peoria picked up 3.9″ of snow, a record high single day snowfall for October.

Snow has fallen prior to Halloween on 13 other occasions, with October 29th being the day with greatest number of snowfalls (4) in the month.

Here’s a look at the weather statistics for Peoria on Halloween. Note these are based on official observations which were measured in downtown Peoria from 1893 to 1904, Bradley University from 1905 to 1943, and at Peoria International Airport since 1943. All data is from the NWS Central Illinois.

Normal High and Low Temperature 58° and 38° Warmest High Temperature 85° in 1950 Coldest High Temperature 32° in 2019 Warmest Low Temperature 64° in 1974 Coldest Low Temperature 14° in 1925 Wettest Halloween 1.69″ in 1994 Snowiest Halloween 3.9″ in 2019 Whitest Halloween 1.0″ in 2019 Frequency of Measured Precipitation 33.8% (47 of 139 Years) Frequency of Warm Temperatures (Highs ≥ 70°) 16.5% (23 of 139 Years) Frequency of Cold Temperatures (Lows ≤ 32°) 21.6% (30 of 139 Years) Sunrise and Sunset 7:28 am and 5:57 pm

Trick-or-Treat Forecast

It will be a chilly evening for trick-or-treaters as temperatures sit in the low to mid 30s. Light snow showers will be possible for those heading out between 4 pm and 5 pm. Winds will be blustery from the northwest at 15-25 mph bringing wind chill values down into the low to mid 20s.