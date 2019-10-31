Halloween winter storm smashes records

Peoria, Ill. – A powerful, early-season, winter storm brought heavy snow to Central Illinois on Halloween. The storm was one for the record books as it toppled records more than a century old.
Peoria officially received 3.9 inches of snow on Thursday, giving Peoria a total of 4.2 inches for the month of October in 2019. These totals broke the following records…
Previous Records
- Snowiest Halloween: Trace in 1918
- Whitest Halloween: Trace on the ground in 1925
- 24-Hour Snowfall for the month of October: 3.3 inches in 1929
- Monthly Total Snowfall: 3.3 inches in 1929
The cold weather also set a record for the coldest high temperature on Halloween for the Peoria area. The previous record cold-high was 35°
It was the first accumulating snow of the season for much of Central Illinois with many locations receiving 2-4 inches of snow. Here are snowfall reports from across the region.
Williamsfield – 5.0″
Morton – 4.5″
Toulon – 4.5″
Lacon – 4.0″
Bartonville – 4.0″
Knoxville – 4.0″
2 miles NNE of Peoria – 4.0″
Galesburg – 4.0″
2 miles SW of Peoria – 4.0″
Hanna City – 4.0″
Peoria (Official) – 3.9″
Metamora – 3.9″
East Peoria – 3.5″
Avon – 3.0″
Hudson – 3.0″
Bloomington – 3.0″
Germantown Hills – 3.0″
Mason City – 2.8″
Pekin – 2.5″
Tremont – 2.5″
Canton – 2.0″
Forecast Verification
The forecast was largely accurate with most of Central Illinois receiving 2-4 inches of snow with pockets of 5 inches in Knox County. Lighter accumulations of 1-3 inches were seen in southern portions of the region and along I-55. You can compare the forecast with the actual amounts below.