Halloween winter storm smashes records

Peoria, Ill. – A powerful, early-season, winter storm brought heavy snow to Central Illinois on Halloween. The storm was one for the record books as it toppled records more than a century old.

Peoria officially received 3.9 inches of snow on Thursday, giving Peoria a total of 4.2 inches for the month of October in 2019. These totals broke the following records…

Previous Records

Snowiest Halloween: Trace in 1918

Whitest Halloween: Trace on the ground in 1925

24-Hour Snowfall for the month of October: 3.3 inches in 1929

Monthly Total Snowfall: 3.3 inches in 1929

The cold weather also set a record for the coldest high temperature on Halloween for the Peoria area. The previous record cold-high was 35°

It was the first accumulating snow of the season for much of Central Illinois with many locations receiving 2-4 inches of snow. Here are snowfall reports from across the region.

Williamsfield – 5.0″

Morton – 4.5″

Toulon – 4.5″

Lacon – 4.0″

Bartonville – 4.0″

Knoxville – 4.0″

2 miles NNE of Peoria – 4.0″

Galesburg – 4.0″

2 miles SW of Peoria – 4.0″

Hanna City – 4.0″

Peoria (Official) – 3.9″

Metamora – 3.9″

East Peoria – 3.5″

Avon – 3.0″

Hudson – 3.0″

Bloomington – 3.0″

Germantown Hills – 3.0″

Mason City – 2.8″

Pekin – 2.5″

Tremont – 2.5″

Canton – 2.0″

Forecast Verification



The forecast was largely accurate with most of Central Illinois receiving 2-4 inches of snow with pockets of 5 inches in Knox County. Lighter accumulations of 1-3 inches were seen in southern portions of the region and along I-55. You can compare the forecast with the actual amounts below.