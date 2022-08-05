Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for much of Central Illinois through Saturday afternoon, but may need to be extended into Sunday before cooler temperatures arrive next week.

Key Takeaways

Hot and humid conditions expected through Sunday High temperatures in the low to mid 90s Heat indices around 105°

Widespread storm chances return Sunday/Monday

Much cooler weather next week

High pressure will move out of the Central Plains and into the Midwest tonight and Saturday. This will bring much warmer temperatures to Central Illinois for Saturday and Sunday which are expected to top out in the low to mid 90s. With dew points in the mid 70s, heat index values will top out in the triple digits with the highest values west of the Illinois River.

The Heat Stress Index is expected to be at a moderate to high level across Central Illinois which means that strenuous outdoor activities such as exercising or team practices should be limited to an hour with frequent breaks if they are ongoing early in the afternoon.

Depending on cloud cover and storm development, the Heat Advisory may need to be extended into Sunday afternoon. A cold front will bring better chances for storms along with cooler temperatures to Central Illinois Sunday night and Monday.

Storm Chances

Hit and miss storms will be possible on Sunday but there will be better chances for rain and storms Sunday night and Monday as a cold front moves in from the north. Exactly when and where storms will develop remains uncertain, but where they do, heavy rain and gusty winds would follow.