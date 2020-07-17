Heat Advisory: Triple digit heat indices expected this weekend

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s this weekend as high pressure builds over the area. With dew points in the mid 70s, the heat index will climb above 105° over much of the region on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of Central Illinois from Noon through 10 pm Saturday.

What is the heat index?

The heat index is a calculated value that factors in temperature and relative humidity in an attempt to show what the temperature feels like to the human body on hot and humid days. When the body gets hot it will begin sweat. That sweat will evaporate allowing the body to cool off. When there is a lot of moisture in the air (i.e. high dew points) the sweat on your body doesn’t evaporate as effectively which makes it harder to cool off which can lead to heat illnesses.

You may be surprised to learn that this value is calculated for shady areas, so a person standing in direct sunlight may experience a heat index that is up to 15° higher.

Here are some tips to keep in mind while you are out and about this weekend…

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks as they can dehydrate you

Reduce strenuous activity

If working outdoors, find shade and take frequent breaks

Stay in an air conditioned building

Wear lightweight, light colored clothing

Never leave pets and kids inside a parked vehicle

According to Injuryfacts.nsc.org there have been nine child hot car deaths this year in the United States. When the outside air temperature is in the mid 90s the internal temperature of a car climbs to 124° in just 20 minutes. This does not include the impacts of high humidity which means it feel even hotter to a person in a vehicle.

A cold front will bring some relief to Central Illinois on Sunday and into early next week. The front will drop temperatures into the lower 90s on Sunday but the heat index will likely remain in the triple digits. Temperatures will become even cooler next week as temperatures top out in the upper 80s with better chances for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.