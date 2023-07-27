Peoria, ILL (WMBD)-With heat and humidity comes the heat index. When those numbers go up, so do the heath concerns.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the body, or the apparent temperature. When it comes to our hot Midwestern summers we often say “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity”. This phrase is about half true. Both the heat and humidity factor into the human body’s comfort in the summer.

Credit: NOAA and NWS

The chart above is what the National Weather Service recommends using to determine the heat index. If you know the relative humidity and the temperature, then you can find the number on the chart. For example, a relative humidity of 65° and a temperature of 92° can produce a heat index of 108°. Important note, the temperatures in the chart are for shaded areas. Direct sunlight can increase these values by as much as 15°.

As the temperature and heat index increases, the strain on the body become higher. With more moisture in the air the sweat our bodies produce doesn’t evaporate and we can’t cool down as efficiently. This puts us at a higher risk for things like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

There is a lesser known measure of heat stress called the WetBulb Globe Temperature (WBGT). This actually focuses on heat stress on the body in direct sunlight and uses more factors to help determine that. While the heat index only uses two factors in calculations, the WBGT uses five factors. These are temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover.

The WBGT, or the Heat Stress Index as it is commonly referred to, isn’t the same as the heat index. The values that come from heat stress tend to be lower than the heat index. What’s important to remember is the the heat stress index is a range of temperatures used to show risk.

(Credit: NWS)

Above is a table from the National Weather Service that shows the range in WBGT values and where those values fall in terms of risk of heat illness. Below is a map showing the heat stress index for July 27th across Central Illinois. The black/grey color says that most of the area has an extreme threat for seeing heat related illness. This lines up nicely with heat index values being in the upper 90s and triple digits for most cities.

The heat index value and the heat stress index are two important details when it comes to determining the health risks we see in the summer months. The heat index is measured in the shade and is how the temperature feels to the body. The heat stress is measured in direct sunlight and can better reflect how the heat will impact those that work or spend long periods outside.