Heavy Rain and Gusty Storms to End the Week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A slow moving cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms to Central Illinois for the end of the work week before a drier stretch of weather moves in for the weekend.

Key Takeaways

Multiple rounds of storms from Wednesday night through Friday

Few strong to severe storms possible Thursday and Friday

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are the primary threats

Wednesday Night

The first round of storms will impact areas west of the Illinois River after 3 am Thursday as storms moving out of Iowa move east into Northern Illinois. These storms are not expected to be severe but could produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

Thursday & Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day as the low moving cold front approaches from the west. Depending on how fast the atmosphere can recover in the wake of morning showers and thunderstorms, storms that develop in the afternoon could become severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. As of now it looks like the severe weather threat would be highest along east of the Illinois River and should remain isolated to widely scattered; in other words not everyone will experience severe weather.

Should we see the atmosphere fully recover a more widespread severe weather threat could evolve across Central Illinois and the risk for all forms of severe weather, including tornadoes and hail, could increase. These storms would mainly impact the region between 1 pm and 8 pm before the focus shifts to heavy rain.

While the severe weather threat will wane after sunset, heavy rain will remain a threat and flash flooding will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued a Slight Risk for flash flooding across Central Illinois through Thursday night.

WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Friday and Friday night.

Friday

Storms capable of heavy rain are expected to continue throughout the day as the cold front slowly moves south across the region. One wildcard is timing and placement of an MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) that is expected to move along the cold front into Central Illinois Friday. If the feature moves through at the right time, it could act to enhance storm development leading to scattered severe storms.

Here’s a break down of a few scenarios…

Scenario 1 (Favored)

The MCV moves through in the morning. This would act to limit the risk of severe weather locally but continue to bring moderate to heavy rain to the region. The severe threat in this scenario would be limited to far eastern Illinois and Indiana.

Scenario 2

The MCV moves in during the afternoon. This would enhance the risk of severe weather region wide with an emphasis on damaging winds and tornadoes. The risk of heavy rain would continue until the system moves east of the region Friday evening.

Slide the bar to the left and right to compare scenarios for Friday.

At this point Scenario 1 is favored scenario but we’ll continue to watch to see if that changes in the next day to two. Be sure to continue to monitor the forecast and make sure to download the ciproud 2 go weather app.

Rainfall Forecast

Whether or not severe weather occurs, moderate to heavy rain is expected to fall across much of the region. A widespread 1-3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Where training thunderstorms occur flash flooding would be possible.