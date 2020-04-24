Heavy rain expected through Saturday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A slow moving storm system will bring more rain to Central Illinois Friday night and Saturday resulting in a few inches of rain across the region.



A few thunderstorms brought some heavy downpours to the region on Thursday evening and again Friday morning. Rain is expected to become more widespread Friday night as the main system passes just south of the state with periods of moderate to heavy rain likely. The rain will continue through Saturday before ending Saturday evening.

Rainfall amounts through Saturday are expected to exceed an inch region wide with several areas seeing around 2 inches. Locally higher amounts over 3 inches are possible south of I-74 where there’s a higher chance of thunderstorms. Despite the heavy rain the risk of flash flooding is low. Areas with poor drainage will likely see significant ponding on roads and sidewalks. River levels will rise into next week but flooding along the Illinois River is currently not expected.