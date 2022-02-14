Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Just two weeks after a strong winter storm brought 8-12 inches of snow to Central Illinois, another winter storm is looking to bring more impactful winter weather to the region. While heavy snow was the primary issue with the last storm, this next storm could carry a greater risk of freezing rain in addition to the risk of heavy snow.

Key Takeaways

Wednesday (Confidence: High) Rain showers develop in the afternoon Periods of heavy rain Wednesday evening Transition to freezing rain and sleet overnight

Thursday (Confidence: Moderate) Freezing rain changing to snow Heavy ice & snow accumulations possible (Confidence: Low)



Temperatures will surge into the lower 50s on Wednesday ahead of the strong cold front. Scattered showers will develop in the afternoon and become steadier Wednesday evening and will likely be heavy at times. With the ground still frozen and partially covered in snow, the heavy rain could lead to excessive runoff and flooding. The heavy rain could also cause river ice to break up and potentially lead to ice jams.

What happens next remains a bit more uncertain. While confidence is high that rain will transition to wintry precipitation after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, it’s unclear how long the freezing rain and sleet will last and when a transition to snow will occur. Should we see a 6-12 hour period of freezing rain followed by a period of heavy and wet snow with strong winds, there would be significant impacts to travel and power outages would be widespread.

Here’s a model representation of what may happen Wednesday night and Thursday. Keep in mind this is just one possible outcome out of many and the exact transition times are still uncertain.

While we have high confidence that Central Illinois will receive 1-2 inches of precipitation (rain and melted ice/snow), ice and snowfall amounts remain less certain. According to the Weather Prediction Center there’s a 50-70% chance of seeing more than 0.01″ of freezing rain and a 40-70% chance of seeing more than 4 inches of snow.

Probability of receiving more than 0.01″ of freezing rain

Probability of receiving more than 4″ of snow

Precipitation forecast through Thursday

We are likely to have more answers by Tuesday as the storm gets a bit a closer to the area. For now anticipate significant impacts across Central Illinois Thursday and continue to monitor the forecast from trusted sources for further updates.