Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong spring storm system will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to Central Illinois this week with heavy rain possible. While warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday, cooler air is expected to filter in Wednesday night and Thursday allowing some of this rain to mix or change to snow.

Key Takeaways

Periods of precipitation from Tuesday through Thursday

Heaviest rain falls between 9 am and 6 pm Wednesday

Localized flooding possible

Gusty winds south-southeast 15-25 gusting 40-50 mph expected Stronger winds possible in Thunderstorms

Snow could mix with rain Wednesday night & Thursday

Tuesday Night

The evening will start dry but scattered showers and storms will develop after midnight. Storms that develop may produce heavy downpours and small hail. Winds will blow from the south-southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.

Wednesday

Heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected to sweep across Central Illinois from mid-morning through early afternoon. While it will already be quite windy across the region, these storms may help bring down stronger winds over 50 mph to the surface resulting in localized wind damage. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Level 1 Threat (Marginal Risk) for severe weather, mainly for the potential for damaging wind gusts.

The strongest storms are expected to move through Central Illinois between 7 am and 1 pm Wednesday, though periods of moderate to heavy are expected to continue through much of the afternoon. Scattered, but lighter, showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible throughout the evening. Any showers lingering beyond 3 am Thursday may mix with and change to snow.

Thursday

It will be a cold and blustery day with temperatures reaching the lower 40s in the afternoon with winds blowing at 10-20 mph. Once again scattered rain showers, possibly mixed with snow, will be possible regionwide. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s overnight with decreasing clouds.

Rainfall Forecast

In the end most of Central Illinois will receive 1.0″ to 1.50″ with localized amounts up to 2.0″ possible . The risk of flash flooding is low but heavier rates of rain could result in some ponding on area roadways. The Weather Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a “Marginal Risk” for flash flooding.