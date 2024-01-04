Peoria, IL (WMBD) – When it comes to winter in Central Illinois, snow can be the first thing to come to mind. The wet, heavy snow brings its own set of challenges.

On average, one inch of snow weighs about 1.25lbs. That may not seem like much but as the inches go up, that shovel gets heavier. The weight of one inch of snow depends on the amount of moisture, the more moisture the heavier the snow.

Snow ratios are what we look at to see how wet or dry the snow is. The most common snow ration is a 10:1. This is ten inches of snow to one inch of water. The higher the “snow” number (the first number), the dryer and fluffier the snow is. When the snow number gets smaller, that’s when we see the wet, heavy snow.

Any amount of snow can bring its own set of challenges, but the wetter snow increases the chances of physical overexertion and cardiac events. Cardiac events increase in the winter months even before we add in the snow. The colder temperatures makes blood vessels contract making it harder for your heart to pump blood. This alone increases the risk of cardiac events, physical activity like shoveling snow increases this risk even more.

Some tips to use when shoveling snow this winter season

If you have a snowblower, use it. Wet snow can still be hard to clear

Push the snow instead of throwing it out of your path

When you have to lift the snow, don’t overfill your shovel and use a smaller load

Protect your back and bend at your knees

Dress for the weather. Shoveling snow can warm you up but it’s important to keep your body warm to reduce exertion

Take breaks to avoid exhaustion

If you or someone you know is experiencing a cardiac event, call 911 immediately.